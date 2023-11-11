This week’s New to Lou Too is the Lasko AW300 Oscillating Bladeless Ceramic Heater. Warm up this winter with features like adjustable heat settings, an adjustable thermostat, and a remote control! It has a slim and sturdy design that fits well in any home or office décor providing all-day comfort. For more info, visit the YouTube HouseSmarts Channel.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)