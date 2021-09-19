New to Lou Too: Kraus dish drying rack

New To Lou Too
Posted: / Updated:

The Kraus multi-purpose over sink roll-up dish drying rack saves space, clears the clutter, and drys dishes all in one.

The New to Lou Too is sponsored by your local Chevy Dealers at chevydriveschicago.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular