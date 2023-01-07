This week’s New To Lou Too will help you in any disaster. Judy Prep kits are the must-have emergency kits to keep your family safe during a disaster. Protect you and your family with survival essentials to keep them safe for up to 72 hours during an emergency. Judy makes everything simple and ready to go. For more information visit, Judy.co
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)