New To Lou Too – Jones Stephens trap seals

by: Iridian Fierro

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s new to Lou too are the Jones Stephens trap seals. They are designed to prevent sewer gas odors from escaping infrequently used floor drains. Therefore, eliminating the need to pour water down the drain. You can find more information on Lou’s social media pages like Facebook and Twitter.

