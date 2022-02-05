New To Lou Too – Jones Stephens trap seals

This week’s new to Lou too are the Jones Stephens trap seals. They are designed to prevent sewer gas odors from escaping infrequently used floor drains. Therefore, eliminating the need to pour water down the drain. You can find more information on Lou’s social media pages like Facebook and Twitter.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)