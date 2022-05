Grampas’s Weeder is a weed remover remade after 70 years to make weeding easy. No more hand pulling! A super simple tool that is effortless to use, plus it uses no chemicals. Grampa’s Weeder is 39.99 and you can find out more information on House Smarts radio or House Smarts TV on YouTube.

The New to Lou Too is sponsored by Your Local Chevy Dealers at chevydriveschicago.com