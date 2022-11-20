This week’s New to Lou Too is not meant to help you, it’s meant to help others. There are many places where you can volunteer and help others during the holiday season. HandsOn Suburban Chicago is one of those places. some of their opportunities include gift drives, holiday gift wrapping, and more. There’s also Fill a heart 4 kids and Misericordia. This year give the gift that gives back!
