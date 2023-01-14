This week’s New to Lou Too is the Brick Transformations Whitewash kit. If you’re looking to update or lighten the exposed brick surrounding your fireplace without spending a fortune, this kit is your answer. The formula works hand in hand with the brick and the kit contains everything you need to do it yourself. For more information, visit gianigranite.com
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)