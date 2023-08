This week’s New to Lou Too is Felt Right Tiles. Perfect for adding texture, warmth, and sound dampening acoustics to any wall in your home or office. These acoustic tiles are made to reduce echo and hard surface noise and enrich sound quality in your home or office. With DIY installation, they also make great pin-boards in addition to creating sound dampening surfaces. For more info visit the YouTube HouseSmarts Channel.

