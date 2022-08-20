Elevate is the only EPA-registered contraceptive that restricts fertility in both male and female rats. This system was intentionally designed and specifically created to target a growing problem: roof rats. Now, you can wipe out roof rat infestations before they start. Elevate Bait System is low profile and easy to deploy. It can be installed vertically or horizontally and can be used residentially in spaces like attics, rafters, and loft spaces.

