Dr. Lisa is a vet who works in the emergency and critical care department at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital. She wanted a grooming product that was natural and gentle so, she made her own. This week’s New to Lou Too is for your dogs. Dr. Lisa created a doggy poncho that’s the ultimate wet dog accessory. The soft fabric will dry your dog without wetting you or anything around you.

For more information on Dr.Lisa and her products, visit Lou’s YouTube Channel