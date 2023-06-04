This week’s New To Lou Too is the DeCrease Wrinkle Release Spray. A simple spray to deCrease your clothes. This special crease release spray removes those wrinkles, leaving your clothes looking smooth, without the hassle of an iron. Developed in the UK and protected by a patent application, deCrease is kind to the skin and the environment and saves energy from ironing. For more information and dealers visit www.de-crease.com
