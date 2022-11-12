Painting projects don’t have to end in frustration. The Cut-N-Edge is the ultimate paintbrush edger and guard. The bristle control allows for more time painting and less time taping. For more information, visit HouseSmartsTV on YouTube.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)