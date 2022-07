The Canopy Breeze canopy fan is a rechargeable ceiling fan that is designed to be quickly installed in almost any portable outdoor canopies. The fan comes in a portable durable plastic box that snaps shut and when put together, secures to the top of your canopy. It’s perfect for any event that requires an outdoor canopy: think tailgating, youth sports, craft fairs, festivals, camping, and more.

For more information, visit House Smarts Radio on YouTube or www.canopyfan.com