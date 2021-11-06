New To Lou Too: BrushTech’s ultra kitchen cleanup accelerator sponge brush

New To Lou Too
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s New to Lou Too is BrushTech’s ultra kitchen cleanup accelerator sponge brush. For a low price of $8.99, it gets the job done.


For more info, visit www.housesmartsradio.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular