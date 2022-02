This week’s New To Lou Too is the BN-LINK Smart Digital Countdown Timer. Have you ever worried that you left home and forgot to turn off the stove or the hair straightener? With the digital countdown timer, you can have some peace of mind. The timer is simple to use with no programming and no setups. Great for hair irons, coffee makers, slow cookers, crafting tools, cell phone chargers, lights in the home …you name it.

