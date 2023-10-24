This week’s New to Lou Too is the Anything Speaker. A revolutionary mini Bluetooth speaker that utilizes bone conduction technology to turn nearly any object into a crisp, powerful speaker. Despite its tiny size – just about the diameter of a golf ball – the Anything Speaker produces 360° omnidirectional sound up to 3x louder than most smartphones. For more info, visit the YouTube HouseSmarts Channel.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction