New To Lou Too: Wing, Drumstick & Ribs Grill Rack

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

Best South BBQ Grill Rack – The stainless steel skewered rack can hold ribs on one side or accommodate up to a whopping thirty-six chicken wings on the other side—or ten drumsticks. It maximizes grill space without adding to the clutter of needing a specific rack for each job. www.housesmartsradio.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

More Home Page Top Stories