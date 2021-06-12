New To Lou Too: Wing, Drumstick & Ribs Grill Rack

Best South BBQ Grill Rack – The stainless steel skewered rack can hold ribs on one side or accommodate up to a whopping thirty-six chicken wings on the other side—or ten drumsticks. It maximizes grill space without adding to the clutter of needing a specific rack for each job. www.housesmartsradio.com
Popular
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)