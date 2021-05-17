New To Lou Too: Forj Tape

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

A stronger than steel solution for everything that duct tape can’t fix! Visit www.forj.com

The New to Lou Too is sponsored by Your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular