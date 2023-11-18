Lou Manfredini is joined by Anthony Belokas, Regional Sales Manager for Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC, to talk about a product that can keep warm and cool depending on the season. He shares the new hybrid HVAC technology intelli-HEAT Dual Fuel System that can be put on any gas-fired furnace. Learn more at www.getacomfyhome.com.
New hybrid technology with Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC
by: Ben Anderson
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)