Close up of woman gardening in her garden – Woodland Tool Co. tool not pictured (Dejan Dundjerski/Getty)

Lou Manfredini, A.K.A. Mr. Fix It, is joined by Gardening and Landscaping Expert and Co-founder of Woodland Tools Co. Keegan Nesvacil to talk all things tools. Listen in while Keegan walks Lou through some of their tools and what their tools so unique.