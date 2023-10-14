Ashley Gocken, Fire Safety Expert at First Alert, joins HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini to talk about having the right sensors and detectors for keeping your home safe. Protect your whole home with safety you can trust. Visit FirstAlert.com.
Lou’s Fire Safety Show: Protecting your home with First Alert
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)