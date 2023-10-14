HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini is joined by Michael Boudart, president of Lindemann Chimney, Heating & Cooling, at their facilities live! They talk about the company’s dedication to protecting your home with proper chimney maintenance and prevention. Schedule your fireplace and furnace cleanings now at Lindemann.com.
Lou’s Fire Safety Show: Lindemann Chimney shares fire safety in your home
by: Ben Anderson
