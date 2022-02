Lou is joined by Kevin Brennan, VP of Sales for Barrette Outdoor Living who was the winner of ‘Best in Show’ at IBS 2022 www.barretteoutdoorliving.com.

Plus hear from Keally DeWitt, VP of Marketing and Public Policy for GAF Energy Timberline Solar Shingles who was the winner of ‘Most Innovative Construction Tool’ at IBS 2022 – www.gaf.energy.com