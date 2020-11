On Friday, Nov. 20, WGN Radio announced a contract extension with host Lou Manfredini through December 31, 2024, as well as an additional hour to the start of his show. Beginning January 2, “HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini” will be heard on Saturdays from 6am to 10am.

"I am humbled and honored to continue my show at WGN Radio,” said Lou Manfredini. “I’m grateful for the listeners that tune in each week – without you, none of us are on the air! The two constants in my life have been my amazing family and WGN Radio, including my talented producer Lindsey Smithwick. I’m happy I get to keep talking with our listeners on Saturday mornings.”