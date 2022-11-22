Get into the holiday spirit with some spirits!

Tune-in to HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini on Saturdays 6-10am to hear a weekly featured cocktail featuring the whiskey of Whiskey Acres. All of the “Lou approved” drink recipes will be featured right here so you can make them at your holiday gatherings.

Whiskey Acres is the award-winning farm-crafted whiskey from DeKalb and Illinois’ first estate distillery.

Whiskey Acres Bourbon Milk Punch

1.5 oz. Whiskey Acres Straight Bourbon

4 oz. whole milk

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake well. To serve, pour over ice and top with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Whiskey Acres Bourbon Milk Punch (Lindsey Smithwick/WGN Radio)