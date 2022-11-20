Before you throw out a light set with a burnt-out bulb, turn to the LightKeeper Pro. The LightKeeper Pro tool works to repair lights with just the squeeze of a trigger. Lou Manfredini calls it a cool product and one you should know about. Buy online or find a retailer near you at www.lightkeeperpro.com.
LightKeeper Pro can spare you from a holiday lights emergency
by: Iridian Fierro
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)