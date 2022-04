Lou is joined by members of Lindholm Roofing: Assistant Manager Mike Huston and Sales Manager Dean Neilson. They discussed the supply chain and finding materials to get projects done plus product and color availability. Mike and Dean also talk about springtime improvements.

