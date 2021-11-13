John DeCosmo, President of Ulta-Lit Technologies, shares about the LightKeeper Pro!

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! President of Ulta-Lit Technologies, John DeCosmo, joined the show to share about LightKeeper Pro! Don’t throw your holiday light sets away! With just the squeeze of a trigger, LightKeeper Pro, the complete Christmas light set repair tool, will fix most lights in seconds. Buy online or find a retailer near you at www.lightkeeperpro.com.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
