Joe Pollina tells you how to get your lawn ready for the fall and winter months

BERLIN (AP) — A Greens leader says the multiparty talks on forming a new German government have “a long way to go” and will have to bridge significant policy differences.

The center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats held their first round of talks Thursday on a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, the alliance would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc into opposition after her 16 years leading Europe's biggest economy.