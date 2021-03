Vincent Davis of Albany wears a towel on his head to shield the heat while painting a house on Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Don Duttine, Vice President of Sales for JC Licht, and Sharon McGuckin, Vice President of Retail Operations for JC Licht, talk to Lou Manfredini on HouseSmarts Radio about paint and wallpaper trends and why this Spring is a great time to add a splash of color to your home.

JC Licht is the country’s largest locally-owned Benjamin Moore retailer with 43 Chicagoland locations. Visit https://shopjclicht.com/.