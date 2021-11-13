Inventor of Superzilla and Owner of Top Duck Products Don Kettles shares about Superzilla!

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Don Kettles, Inventor of Superzilla and Owner of Top Duck Products, joined the show to talk about Superzilla. “The Green Wonder Product”, is a non-hazardous certified green all-in-one cleaner, lubricant and oil super solution. Get yours at BuySuperzilla.com
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
