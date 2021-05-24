HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini: ‘We just want you to be happy with it for a lifetime’ says By the Yard of their maintenance-free outdoor furniture

Lou Manfredini

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo courtesy of By the Yard

No backyard oasis is complete without furniture, and By the Yard manufactures maintenance-free outdoor furniture all made in the USA from recycled milk jugs. ‘It’s the perfect piece of furniture for anybody that wants something they can just set and forget, and we top it off with a 35-year warranty,’ By the Yard sales manager Jacob Wolf tells HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini. The 25-year-old company offers a catalog of 400 different products to fit any backyard or any need.

To create your own patio paradise with By the Yard, shop online at www.bytheyard.net, request a catalog and color samples, or visit their showroom locally in Vernon Hills.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular