HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini – Summer Cicadas

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Gene Kritsky, Dean, School of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph – Everything you need to know about these noisy summer insects.

for more information visit http://genekritsky.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

More Home Page Top Stories