HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini: Perma-Seal Basement Systems

After writing letters to WGN Radio to pitch his idea for a call-in home improvement show, Lou Manfredini was booked as a guest on the Bob Collins Show in 1995 where he received the "Mr. Fix-It" nickname. Manfredini subsequently appeared as a regular contributor on Roy Leonard's Saturday show which led to hosting his own show he'd written so many letters about.

That show is still on the air today on Saturday mornings as "HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini" and 2020 marks Lou's 25th anniversary on the station.