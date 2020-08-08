HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini: Perma-Seal Basement Systems

Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer joined Lou Manfredini on HouseSmarts Radio to talk about all of the different services they provide. Listen in as the guys talks about the different types of water that could get into your home and what the next step will be depending on the type of water. Learn more about Perma-Seal Basement Systems by clicking here.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 7-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)