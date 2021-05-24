HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini: Family-owned Alexander Lumber can help you build a great outdoor living space with composite decking

photo courtesy of Alexander Lumber

There was a huge uptick in outdoor projects last year and the trend continues. If you’re ready to transform your outdoor living space, Jeremy Ahrens, sales manager at Alexander Lumber, joins HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini to share what they can offer customers. With lumber at a premium, low-maintenance composite decking is a great choice with plenty of color and style options, Ahrens says. Lou Manfredini particularly likes the sharp look of composite decking with an aluminum railing.

Alexander Lumber can help you with siding, patio doors and windows, decking and more. Or, learn more about TimberTech at Alexander Lumber here.

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am

