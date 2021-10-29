HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini Cool Product Show, Nov. 13

Tune-in to HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini on Saturday, November 13, 6am to 10am for a show featuring products you should know about. Just in time for the holidays, Lou will highlight cool products you can give as gifts, serve at celebrations, or make the season a bit less stressful. Learn more about them here:

LightKeeper Pro

Don’t throw your holiday light sets away! With just the squeeze of a trigger, LightKeeper Pro, the complete Christmas light set repair tool, will fix most lights in seconds. Use it for pre-lit trees, net lights, icicle lights, pre-lit wreaths, and other lit decorations. Affordable at around $20 each, LightKeeper Pro was invented right here in Chicago. Buy online or find a retailer near you at www.lightkeeperpro.com.

Rhino Cart

Rhino Cart is an all terrain moving cart specifically designed to conquer thresholds, uneven surfaces, and even hard pack dirt & gravel while carrying over 1,500lbs. The next generation moving dolly is here!

Sweet Ali’s

From savory stuffing to decadent pies, Sweet Ali’s has everything you need to dress your gluten free Thanksgiving table, including dairy free and vegan options. Sweeten your celebration with their signature spice cake, famous cinnamon buns, apple cranberry crumble, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies and holiday-themed treats. Pre-order for Thanksgiving through November 18.

Twist and Seal

Twist and Seal is the industry leader in cord protection products. The Twist and Seal family of products make it easy to protect your holiday light and extension cord connections from rain and melting snow. Keep the water out and your lights on!