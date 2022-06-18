Lou is back with great advice for homeowners, special guests, information on new products, and more! Plus, this week’s New to Lou Too features two products that will make your cooking life much easier.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)