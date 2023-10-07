Wendy Snyder fills in for Lou! She has great advice for homeowners and is joined by Carpenter John Rubuno of Cobblestone Remodeling, Plumber and co-owner of Center Guard Plumbing, Mike Epping, and HVAC Expert & Carrier Hall of Famer, Richard Dykstra. Plus, listen to all the information on new products and more!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)