Wendy Snyder fills in for Lou Manfredini on this HouseSmarts Radio. She is joined by Jack Arnold with Arnold Electric, John Rubino with Cobblestone Remodeling, and Mike Epping with Center Guard Plumbing. The group has great advice for homeowners, information on new products, and more!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)