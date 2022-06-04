Erik Runge, who filled in for Lou Manfredini, was joined by Mike Holmes of Creative Carpentry and Jim Sullivan of Tate Enterprises to share great advice for homeowners, information on new products, and more!
HouseSmarts Radio with Erik Runge filling in for Lou Manfredini 5.04.2022
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Lou Manfredini
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)