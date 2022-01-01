HouseSmarts Radio with Dane Neal in for Lou Manfredini 1.01.2022

This week on HouseSmarts Radio Dane Neal filled in for Lou Manfredini and took a look back at the best of Lou from 2021. Dane also welcomes HGTV’s Hillary Farr and David Bromstad to talk about their shows on HGTV. Later on the Director of Disaster Services for Feeding America, Vince Davis joined the show to help you prepare for a safe 2022!
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
