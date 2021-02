Brandon Glancy of Aprilaire calls in to the show this week to talk about air purity in your home. Brandon Glancy, National Sales Trainer for Aprilaire joins HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini to talk about why it’s important to care about healthy air inside your home. Healthy air is the fastest and easiest path to a healthy lifestyle. That’s because, on average, the air in your home can be up to five times more polluted than the air outdoors.