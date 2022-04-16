Lou Manfredini is joined by JC Licht to talk about transforming the look of the your home by using paint. Sharon McGuckin is the Vice President Of Retail Operations and Don Duttine is the Vice President of Sales. The three discuss the popularity of DIY and the options that JC Licht has to offer to people looking to make upgrades in their homes.

JC Licht is the country’s largest locally-owned Benjamin Moore retailer with 43 Chicagoland locations. JC Licht also offers a Color Hotline as a resource to guide you with your paint decisions. Visit https://shopjclicht.com/.