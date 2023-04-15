Mike Epping is the Co-Owner at Center Guard Plumbing and he joins Lou Manfredini on HouseSmarts Radio. The two talk about the history of the company and the work they help people with. Plus the two discuss water heaters, eliminating service call charges, and the areas their services are offered. To learn more about what Center Guard Plumbing can do for you visit centerguardplumbing.com or call them at (847) 406-8883.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)