Holiday recipes with the owner of Whiskey Acres

Nick Nagele, co-founder of Whiskey Acres distillery joined Lou to talk about holiday recipes. They have a unique cocktail program and Nick describes his favorite whiskeys at the distillery. Visit Whiskey Acres for information on distillery tours and to find a retailer near you.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter