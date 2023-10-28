Temperature Equipment Corporation’s Christine Chleboun, TEC Director of Marketing, and JP Cadorin, TEC Territory Manager joins HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini to talk about Fall furnace maintenance, installation, and FADs. They also share the Heat and a Suite Sweepstakes and the chance to win one of 10 free furnaces with installation plus Blackhawks suite tickets! Find more and register for the Heat and a Suite Sweepstakes at ChicagoFAD.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction