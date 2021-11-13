Greg Palese, VP of Marketing of Klein Tools, to tell you Klein Tools has got you covered for your winter needs

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Greg Palese, VP of Marketing of Klein Tools, joined the show! Winter is right around the corner, and the team at Klein Tools wants to make sure you’re protected from the elements no matter what mother nature throws at you. For more visit www.KleinTools.com or visit your local distributor today.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
