Kelly Mickley of Executive Green Carpet Cleaning joined HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini to talk about spring cleaning your carpets, rugs, and upholstery. Kelly talks about their equipment and why they stand out from the rest. Plus the two discuss wood floors, tile, grout, furniture plus why you shouldn’t wear your shoes in your home.
Get ready for spring with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)