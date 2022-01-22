Generark and their solar-powered generators that provide power when needed

The marketing director of Generark, Buck Buchanan, joined Lou to talk about solar-powered generators. The two discuss the capabilities of a solar-powered generator compared to a gas-powered generator. Plus it’s safe to bring inside and great for tailgating.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter