Generark and their solar-powered generators that provide power when needed

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

The marketing director of Generark, Buck Buchanan, joined Lou to talk about solar-powered generators. The two discuss the capabilities of a solar-powered generator compared to a gas-powered generator. Plus it’s safe to bring inside and great for tailgating.

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

