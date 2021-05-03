From ‘PM Sleep Center’ to ‘Penny Mustard Furnishings’ – Mr. Fix-It is joined by the Owners and Founders of Penny Mustard Furnishings

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini is joined by Ben and Arvid Huth who are the President and Vice President of Penny Mustard Furnishings. Listen in while Ben (VP) and Arvid (President) walk listeners through the history of Penny Mustard Furnishings, where the name ‘Penny Mustard’ came from and how they got to where they are today by loyally using local furniture builders. The guys also discuss the Penny Mustard commercial spots we all know and love and how the humor behind them really showcase why they are the people you should be doing their furnishing business with.

